Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith proposes new National Flood Insurance Program

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

United States Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is working on a proposal to reconstruct the National Flood Insurance Program.

The Senator says with the current program. insurance premiums can rise up to 25 percent a year, every year. However Senator Hyde-Smith claims her bill would ensure affordable premiums with rate increases capped to 9 percent.

This is the first bill that provides a significant amount of real money for pre-disaster mitigation, which would give taxpayers a better return on investment. It is far more expensive to rebuild after a disaster… than to do everything you can to protect yourself beforehand.”

To review the full proposal, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds