Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith proposes new National Flood Insurance Program

United States Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is working on a proposal to reconstruct the National Flood Insurance Program.

The Senator says with the current program. insurance premiums can rise up to 25 percent a year, every year. However Senator Hyde-Smith claims her bill would ensure affordable premiums with rate increases capped to 9 percent.

This is the first bill that provides a significant amount of real money for pre-disaster mitigation, which would give taxpayers a better return on investment. It is far more expensive to rebuild after a disaster… than to do everything you can to protect yourself beforehand.”

