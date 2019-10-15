Sentencing delayed for LSU student convicted in hazing death

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ap_372286945180 gavel AP Images_254585

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A sentencing hearing has been postponed for a former Louisiana State University student convicted in the hazing death a Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledge.

The Advocate reports 21-year-old Matthew Naquin was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for negligent homicide in the 2017 death of 18-year-old Max Gruver of Roswell, Georgia. A continuance was granted because one of Naquin’s relatives was hospitalized with a serious illness.

Naquin’s new sentencing date is Nov. 20. He faces up to five years in prison.

It took a jury less than an hour to convict the Texas native in July. Gruver died of alcohol poisoning after a hazing ritual. Several pledges testified Naquin appeared to target Gruver that night.

Two other members pleaded no-contest to misdemeanor hazing. They were released from jail in August.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story