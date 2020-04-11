Severe weather expected across Central Mississippi Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- All of Central Mississippi remains in a Level 4 moderate severe risk set to take place on Sunday.
Storms will become more widespread throughout the day with high tornado, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and tennis ball sized hail threats.
The first severe storm is expected before sunrise Sunday in a few locations.
