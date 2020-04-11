Breaking News
Severe weather expected across Central Mississippi Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- All of Central Mississippi remains in a Level 4 moderate severe risk set to take place on Sunday.

Storms will become more widespread throughout the day with high tornado, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and tennis ball sized hail threats.

The first severe storm is expected before sunrise Sunday in a few locations.

WJTV Storm Team 12 will be keeping a close eye on things and will continue to keep you updated on Facebook and Twitter.

For a breakdown of tomorrow’s severe weather threat, including updated future radar click here.

