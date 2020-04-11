Severe weather expected across Central Mississippi Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- All of Central Mississippi remains in a Level 4 moderate severe risk set to take place on Sunday.

Storms will become more widespread throughout the day with high tornado, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and tennis ball sized hail threats.

There is still a level 4/5 MODERATE RISK in place for storms on Easter Sunday. The main threats as of now are damaging winds up to 70 mph, tennis ball sized hail, and strong tornadoes. WJTV Storm Team 12 will be keeping a close eye on things and will continue to keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/NbMcPxvghX — Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) April 11, 2020

The first severe storm is expected before sunrise Sunday in a few locations.

FUTURE RADAR ⛈️: Our hi-res models continue to show the potential for widespread severe weather on Easter Sunday. Starting mid-morning storms will form along the MS River, then waves of storms develop through Sunday PM with an increasing tornado threat. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/JDGgGPp5uK — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) April 11, 2020

WJTV Storm Team 12 will be keeping a close eye on things and will continue to keep you updated

