Shaggy’s restaurant donates $5,000 to God’s Haven to help hungry children in Metro Jackson

Shaggy’s restaurant on the Reservoir donated $5000 to God’s Haven to help feed hungry children in the Metro Jackson area. Pictured (left to right) are Shaggy’s co-owner Rimmer Covington, Jr., Bridgett Macklin of God’s Haven, and Shaggy’s co-owner Ron Ladner.

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today, Shaggy’s restaurant made a $5,000 donation to God’s Haven to help address the problem of food insecurity for hungry children in the Metro Jackson area.

At Shaggy’s on the Reservoir, co-owners Rimmer Covington, Jr., and Ron Ladner presented a check today for $5000 to Bridgett Macklin of God’s Haven.

Shaggy’s restaurant on the Reservoir donated $5000 to God’s Haven to help feed hungry children in the Metro Jackson area. Pictured (left to right) are Shaggy’s co-owner Rimmer Covington, Jr., Bridgett Macklin of God’s Haven, and Shaggy’s co-owner Ron Ladner.

“The statistics are alarming and that’s why Shaggy’s restaurant is stepping forward to help address the problem of food insecurity in our state,” said Rimmer Covington, Jr. “With one in four children struggling with hunger in Mississippi, this is a big challenge that we must face by taking action.”

“Shaggy’s has always been a good corporate partner, whether it’s helping foster children or the local humane society, and a variety of other ways we’re helping people in our communities,” said Ron Ladner. “That’s why we’re pleased to support God’s Haven in its mission to feed hungry children during this holiday season when so many children face food shortages due to schools being closed.”