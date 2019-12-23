Shaggy’s restaurant donates $5,000 to God’s Haven to help hungry children in Metro Jackson

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today, Shaggy’s restaurant made a $5,000 donation to God’s Haven to help address the problem of food insecurity for hungry children in the Metro Jackson area.
At Shaggy’s on the Reservoir, co-owners Rimmer Covington, Jr., and Ron Ladner presented a check today for $5000 to Bridgett Macklin of God’s Haven.
“The statistics are alarming and that’s why Shaggy’s restaurant is stepping forward to help address the problem of food insecurity in our state,” said Rimmer Covington, Jr. “With one in four children struggling with hunger in Mississippi, this is a big challenge that we must face by taking action.”
“Shaggy’s has always been a good corporate partner, whether it’s helping foster children or the local humane society, and a variety of other ways we’re helping people in our communities,” said Ron Ladner. “That’s why we’re pleased to support God’s Haven in its mission to feed hungry children during this holiday season when so many children face food shortages due to schools being closed.”