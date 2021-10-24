Silver Alert canceled for missing Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Laurel Isbister has been canceled. She has been located and is safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 49-year-old Laurel Isbister of Jackson, MS.

She is described as a white female, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, October 21, 2021, at about 10:10 am.

Laurel Isbister is believed to be in a 2018 white Mitsubishi Forester bearing Colorado tag AFQT89 traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Laurel Isbister, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.