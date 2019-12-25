Silver Alert issued for Alice Williams Ford

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Alice Williams Ford of Courtland, Panola County, MS.

She is described as a black female, five feet, four inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at about 7:00 a.m. in the 3800 block of Eureka Road in Panola County wearing black pants, a black & white shirt, and a brown & black leopard print jacket.

Alice Williams Ford is believed to be in a 2015 Ford Focus, white in color, bearing MS license plate PAB2971 traveling west.

Family members say Alice Williams Ford suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alice Williams Ford, contact Panola County Sheriff’s Department at 662-563-6230.