Silver alert issued for Clarke County many

Tonka Sapp was last seen October 6

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Clarke County man.

Forty-six-year-old Tonka Sapp was last seen October 6 around 5:00 am in Indiana. He drives a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, with a Mississippi tag of CEA9203

He is described as a white male, six foot and 1 inch tall, weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Family members say Tonka Sapp suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tonka Sapp contact Quitman Police Department at (601)410-0579.

