Silver Alert issued for Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 55-year-old Clarence Elijah Norwood of Hattiesburg by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Norwood is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to MBI, he was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown colored jacket on Monday, January 6, 2020, at about 12:00pm in the 200 block of Gordon Street in Forrest County.

Family members say Clarence Elijah Norwood suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Clarence Elijah Norwood, contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.