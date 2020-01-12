Silver Alert issued for Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – Mississippi Bureau of Investigations need your help finding 60-year-old Charlie Henry Haynes of Durant, Mississippi.

Haynes was last seen Friday, January 10 around Noon, near Park Street in Holmes County.

He’s described as a black male, six feet tall, 260 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Haynes is believed to be traveling in a four door 2000 silver Lexus.

Family members say Haynes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.