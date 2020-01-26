Silver Alert issued for Lumberton woman

LUMBERTON, Miss.(WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations need your help locating 32-year-old Rebecca Lee Reid of Lumberton.

Reid was last seen Friday, January 24 in the 200 block of Lee Town Road in Pearl River County, entering her residence. She was possibly wearing black sweat pants and a brown jacket.

She’s described as a white female, five feet, seven inches tall, 325 pounds with black/purple hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Reid suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at 601-916-1969.