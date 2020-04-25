Source: Parchman Superintendent Marshal Turner steps down from position

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A source in Mississippi state government tells 12 News Mississippi State Penitentary at Parchman Superintendent Marshal Turner has retired from his position.

The source said “the governor’s search committee is closing in on their recommendations for a new commissioner. The Reeves administration felt they could not wait to make this change any longer.”

Turner was appointed superintendent by former MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall in October 2017.

At this time, there’s been no explanation on why Turner retired.

