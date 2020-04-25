Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Source: Parchman Superintendent Marshal Turner steps down from position

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Marshal Turner_437972

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A source in Mississippi state government tells 12 News Mississippi State Penitentary at Parchman Superintendent Marshal Turner has retired from his position.

The source said “the governor’s search committee is closing in on their recommendations for a new commissioner. The Reeves administration felt they could not wait to make this change any longer.”

Turner was appointed superintendent by former MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall in October 2017.

At this time, there’s been no explanation on why Turner retired.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories