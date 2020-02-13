South Carolina girl found dead, days after going missing

This undated photo provided by the Cayce Department of Public Safety shows Faye Marie Swetlik, who has been missing since shortly after getting off her school bus near her South Carolina home Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Investigators say they have no evidence that the girl was kidnapped from her neighborhood in the state’s central city of Cayce, S.C. Authorities have not ruled out that the girl was abducted (Cayce Department of Public Safety via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 6-year-old South Carolina girl who disappeared earlier in the week after getting off her school bus has been found dead and that a homicide investigation has begun.

Police in Cayce announced at a news conference Thursday that a body of a man also was recently found in the neighborhood where the child, Faye Marie Swetlik, disappeared on Monday.

Authorities didn’t give any evidence linking the two deaths but said there is no danger to the public.

They also announced no arrests have been made in the girl’s death.

Cayce is a community near the South Carolina capital city of Columbia.