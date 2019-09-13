Southern Pines Animal Shelter pays for adoption fees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Pet lovers waited outside of Southern Pines Animal Shelter this afternoon in hopes to bring a new addition home.

As a part of Southern Pines’ ‘Free the Shelters’ Program, The Cathy Kangas Foundation is helping to ease the cost of purchasing animals by paying for adoption fees.

According to Kennel Tech, De’Andre Davis, all of the animals are eligible for adoption for the remaining weekend with little or no cost.

All animals are older and healthy enough before sending them off to their new family.