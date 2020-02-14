State Route 488 closed in Leake County

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) - Many people in Carthage had to take action due to flooding in the city. Employees and volunteers at the Central Mississippi Animal Clinic helped distribute sandbags around the perimeter of the shelter.

Dr. Ryan Anderson, veterinarian and owner of the clinic, said the situation has been a humbling experience. "Within the hour I had anywhere from 30-40 people show up, and it has been 30-40 people from eight o'clock and still probably that many here. It's not all the same people. Different crews coming in and different crews coming out."