City of Jackson declares State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding

State Route 488 closed in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Route 488 from State Route 35 to White Alford Road in Leake County is closed.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the road is currently closed due to flooding.

