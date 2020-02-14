State Route 488 closed in Leake County

WJTV
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Route 488 from State Route 35 to White Alford Road in Leake County is closed.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the road is currently closed due to flooding.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: State Route 488 is CLOSED from SR 35 to White Alford Road in #LeakeCounty due to flooding. Read more: https://t.co/54pz2r6wei #MShwys pic.twitter.com/ME4GIy8yiL— MDOT (@MississippiDOT) February 14, 2020
Road closed in Leake County due to flooding