Steady traffic at the polls, scattered voting issues

A steady stream of voters at the polls around the state this morning set the 2019 Election Primary off to a good start.

Update 11:07

According to Hinds County Republican Chairman Pete Perry, poll workers are present at the precincts in question and voters can resume voting.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, there are no lines but the office is dealing with reports of a few scattered problems at precincts predominately in Hinds and Madison counties.

Hinds County

Machines are down at the Belhaven Firestation across from Millsaps and people are submitting ballots by hand.

In Raymond, poll workers are not on hand for the Republican primary meaning ballots were not available for voters.

At Pine View Church in Clinton, incorrect ballots were issued in the Republican Primary.

Republican poll workers were not present at the Oak Forest precinct in Jackson.

Madison County

No poll workers available for the Democratic Primary at Victory Baptist Church.

Primaries are conducted by the parties in the state and the Secretary of State’s Office works as an observer. Local officials have the authority to resolve issues but problems can be reported to the Elections Division Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.