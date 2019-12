JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – With severe weather moving swiftly across the Metro, more power outages are being reported on Entergy Mississippi’s outage map.

As of 4 pm, these counties have an increased number of power outages:

Hinds County: More than 850 customers

Madison County: More than 200 customers

Warren County: More than 100 customers

Attala County: More than 1,700 customers

