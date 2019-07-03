Sudanese unite for peace and democracy

A decades-long struggle in the Sudan sent thousands to the U.S. hoping to find a place where they could raise their family in peace. Massacres, torture and other acts against humanity worsened just this past month. On June 3, the military killed hundreds in the capital city of Khartoum.

An ocean away, here in Jackson, Sudanese joined in solidarity this past week to protest conditions in their homeland. Their spokesperson Yousif knows the horrors all too well.

“There is a lot of violence, there is a lot of killing, people are being massacred in the street and nobody hears anything about that. Its because the internet service is blocked in the whole country so there are no pictures, no videos of what’s going on right now.”

They gathered in front of the Mississippi State Capitol Building with signs, chanting, letting anyone they could talk to hear about the tragedies happening in their home count.

“Some people came from the neighbor states; Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama, they came here all gathered in front of the capitol to show that we have an issue we have something that,s going on in Sudan and we all stand here to make sure the government in Sudan is given back to civilians.”







The conflict began after months of civilian protests against President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who was ousted by a military coup in April.

After al-Bashir’s arrest, a military council and civilian protesters originally agreed to a three-year transition period to a democratic government, but the peaceful transition fell apart on June 3 when the military opened fire on a pro-democracy demonstration.

“Around 200 people were murdered by the transition military council while they were trying to disperse the sit-in that was organized around the military area.”

Sudanese all around the world joined in protest. An act of solidarity with Sudan protesters flooding the streets demanding the military council step down.

After the Death of Mohammed Matter during the June 3rd attack people around the world, including celebrities wearing blue to show support for the cause.

“A lot of celebrities in America they’ve shown some solidarity by putting blue profile pictures, like Rihanna and some other guys. You see a lot of people today wearing blue just to make sure we are actually putting our issues out there for the world.”

The Sudanese international protest hopes other countries will intervene to stop the killing and help bring democracy to Sudan.

“We want the Government to be handed back to civilians, we want democracy, we want elections we want people being elected by Sudan and not being appointed by the military.

