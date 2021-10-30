Suspect in custody for shooting woman in head

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UPDATE: A Jackson man is in police custody in connection to a woman being shot in the head on Saturday in the 100 block of Cedars of Lebanon.

According to JPD, warrants were issued for Elijah Tucker, 21, and Lavarsio Ratliff, 32, at Tucker’s residence and Tucker was taken into custody. The suspect vehicle was also recovered.

A woman was in her car when a gunman approached her on foot and fired multiple rounds from an assault rifle, according to police.

The woman was struck in the head and transported to a local hospital. At last check, she is listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, a witness captured a picture of the truck the shooter left the scene in.

Suspect’s vehicle (Courtesy of JPD)

If you have any information call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).