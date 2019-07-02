Suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Woodville

The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department and Woodville Police responded to an officer-involved shooting.

A man just released from MDOC custody shot a woman in Baton Rouge, took her car and headed down Highway 61. He stopped there and threatened a clerk. That’s where Woodville police officers stepped in.

The officers responded to a Shell station where twenty-eight year old Gerry Byrd was waving two pistols, saying he wasn’t afraid to fire them. Police responded by shooting Byrd, critically injuring him.

Police Chief Jessie Stewart says it’s the first time there has been an officer-involved shooting in his forty-six years on the force.

