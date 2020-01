HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for an individual involved in a shooting on January 11, 2020.

Dejuan Forrest, 27, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Dejuan Forrest

Michael Crosby, 28, is wanted for questioning.

Michael Crosby

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Forrest and/or Crosby, you are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.