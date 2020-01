ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-- A rural postal worker is shot Thursday in Attala County and remains in critical condition. ​​

The events have shaken the neighbors along Highway 35 ​in Attala County. A postal worker was just doing her job ​when she was critically hurt. ​ ​​Witnesses gave us a picture they say shows the suspect's car on Highway 35 after he was taken into custody and onto​ the hospital for shooting a postal worker.​ ​​ "We have one female postal worker that was a rural mail carrier that had been shot," said Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail. "She had ​been carried to UMMC in Jackson where she is in critical condition we also have the subject ​in custody he's in UMMC in Jackson."​ ​ The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also looking into an officer-involved shooting. Friends are asking for prayers for the postal worker. ​ ​ "We understand he was attempting to pull ​her over and he was using his car to pull her over, pull women over and he tried to abduct one​ from Kosciusko earlier," said Teresa Perry.​ ​ Perry says she is taking extra precaution even walking to her mailbox. ​ ​ "I don't walk down here without being armed" ​ ​ Now the feds are also involved. ​ ​​ "The postal inspector service is aware of the shooting that involved one of the postal employees ​where a law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service, federal law enforcement and the security ​and safety of postal workers are our top priority," said United States Postal Inspector Tony Robinson. ​ ​ ​ ​