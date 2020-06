RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced a temporary lane closure along Interstate 20 eastbound between Airport Road and State Route 18 in Rankin County.

Crews will be working to cut trees and perform clearing along this stretch of roadway starting Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7 from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for roadside workers.