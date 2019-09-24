The Big Top comes to the Pine Belt

Trapeze artists, spangly costumes and tights, a ringleader and clowns… the whole kit and caboodle is coming to the Pine Belt and will perform at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

Garden Brothers Circus has been providing family fun for more than 100 years. The circus features performers from eighteen countries for ninety minutes worth of different acts.

This fall, they are touring thirty-six different cities and then they head to Canada.

You can catch them Tuesday night in the Pine Belt, Vicksburg on Wednesday and Winona on Thursday. For ticket information click here.