The most popular horror film in Mississippi will shock you

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in New Line Cinema’s horror thriller “It: Chapter 2.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For some odd reason, humans love to torture themselves with images of gore and sounds of terror. It’s why the highest grossing horror film of all time, IT (2017) made $700.4 million in the worldwide box office, and $327.48 million domestically, according to Forbes Magazine.

The fandom behind fright is also why roughly 2,700 haunted houses operated in the United States in 2016.

Some people like to experience the scare up close. Others prefer a more safe route by watching it from home.

Comparitech came up with a map of the most popular horror films in each state in the U.S. They used IMDB’s list of top horror movies and Google Trends to create the map.

Which movie do Mississippians prefer? The 2016 flick Don’t Breathe starring Stephen Lang takes the cake.

Our neighbor to the west, Louisiana enjoys what could now be considered an oldie, Interview with the Vampire (1994).

According to Comparitech, Alabama’s most popular horror film is Insidious (2010).

To see the complete map, click here.