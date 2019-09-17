Three out of four schools rated C or higher

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – A report from the Mississippi Department of Education says an average ‘C’ rating for schools indicates a three year period of improvement.

Dr. Carey Wright says many schools moved from an accountability grade of an F or D to a C or better. At the same time, the schools earning a top score more than doubled.

“Mississippi schools and districts are achieving at higher levels each year, and their grades demonstrate how well they are serving the children in their classrooms,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I am extremely proud of our students and their families and every teacher, staff member, and leader who work hard every day in our schools and districts across the state. Together, families, communities, and educators are preparing students to be successful in college, the workforce, and life.”

Clinton and Madison Schools received an A rating for their work in the classrooms.