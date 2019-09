NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJTV) — It was an emotional day in Nashville.

Alcorn State legend Steve McNair’s No. 9 jersey was retired, along with Eddie George’s, during a special ceremony at the Titans home opener.

Steve’s brother, Fred, spoke on his behalf during the ceremony and a special plaque was presented to Steve’s widow Mechelle.

No one will ever wear number 9 again for the Titans.