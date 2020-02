JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Below are few tips on what you do should if you stumble across across a tornado.

Get inside of a sturdy building or find a building with a concrete foundation.

If a shelter is not available or you do not have time to get indoors, lie down in a ditch or crouch near a strong building.

Be sure to be aware of potential flooding.

If you are inside a vehicle, do not try to outdrive a tornado. Get out of the vehicle and quickly take cover in a nearby building or lie in a ditch. A tornado can quickly change directions and toss your car in the air.