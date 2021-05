JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A tornado was confirmed on I-55 in Byram on Sunday evening. So far, several downed trees have been reported along roads in the area.

JUST IN: A mobile home on Meadow Ln. was split by a tree knocked over by Sunday’s tornado ripping through Byram. We spoke to neighbors who had to pull a couple out of the property rescuing them. #FocusedOnYou @StormTeam12 pic.twitter.com/3VaXhh0HrZ — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) May 3, 2021

The view from Florence as the tornado produced damage in southern Hinds County. Courtesy of Chris Foster

Tornado spotted crossing I-55 in Byram.

Photo of a funnel/tornado taken behind Central Fire Station on Highway 80 looking south towards I-20 Sunday night. Courtesy of Facebook: City of Pearl

Byram. Courtesy of David Gumm Jr.

After forming, the tornado then moved toward Rankin county areas such as Brandon and Pearl where it degraded into a storm.

The video footage below is a view of the tornado warned storm over Brandon that produced a tornado earlier in Byram: