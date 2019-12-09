Toys for Tots experiencing donation shortage

PELAHATCHIE, Miss.(WJTV) – Toys for Tots may not have enough toys to give to children this year for Christmas.

Each year, thousands of families rely on the gifts donated, in order to give their children a happy Christmas.

Mary Quick, Coordinator for Hinds, Madison and Rankin explained how slow collections are, “This year it is very slow. We have 10,000 children registered to receive toys, and as of right now we only have under 5,000 toys – which means we don’t even have enough toys to give each child.”

Quick emphasizes toy donations don’t have to be expensive or fancy. She says it can be anything from stocking stuffers to bicycles .

With just 17 days until Christmas, they need the donations more than ever. They’re asking people to donate for ages 0-2 and 10-12-years-old because the boxes are almost empty.

“You wouldn’t want your child to wake up on Christmas morning and not have something from Santa or to unwrap. That is the worst thing. That could happen to a child.”

But toys aren’t the only gift you can give, books are also welcomed for all ages.

For more information on how to donate, click here.