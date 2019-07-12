Tracking Barry

**** 3 AM SUNDAY UPDATE ****

After making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, Barry has now been downgraded to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. This storm will slowly track north through Louisiana through Sunday and will gradually lose strength.

Mississippi will be on the eastern side of the storm. That’s the wet side where most of the rain will fall. Flooding rains are likely in south Louisiana and Mississippi through the weekend and even into Monday. On average, Central and South Mississippi could pick up an additional 2-3 inches of rain, but it is very possible some areas closer to the Mississippi River could receive over 3 inches through the weekend. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for the entire viewing area through Monday morning.

There is also a risk of brief, spin-up tornadoes Sunday in the bands of storms working on shore on the east side of the center of circulation. The tornadoes are usually EF-0 tornadoes and may only last a few minutes.

The rain will linger through Monday of next week. That will keep high temperatures in the 80s for a few more days. Once the remnants of Barry pull away to our north into the Tennessee River valley by the middle of next week, we will return to a more normal summer weather pattern.

