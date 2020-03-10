Traffic Alert: 18 wheeler crash in Pike County

WJTV
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Troopers are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash on I-55 Southbound, north of Summit.
Drivers can expect one lane to be closed on the southbound side near the 22 mile-marker.
Troopers are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash on I-55 in Pike County, north of Summit. Expect at least one lane closure on the S/B side near the 22 mile marker. pic.twitter.com/rM0FHpsoOz— MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) March 10, 2020
Troopers are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash on I-55 in Pike County, north of Summit. Expect at least one lane closure on the S/B side near the 22 mile marker. pic.twitter.com/rM0FHpsoOz