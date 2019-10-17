Troopers guard IHL meeting

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – State troopers stood outside of a regularly scheduled meeting of the state college board.

The meeting was closed for an executive session. And there was no official word explaining the need for extra security.

However, the last time the Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) met it was to publicly announce the hiring of Dr. Glenn Boyce as chancellor of the University of Mississippi. Protesting escalated at the event and the announcement was shut down.

The Faculty Senate at the University will be holding a meeting tonight in Oxford to discuss a vote of no confidence and a resolution to abolish the IHL board. At issue is the way in which the process was conducted. IHL dispensed with traditional interviews of candidates on campus. They then hired Boyce despite the fact he served as the consultant during the year-long search process.

Boyce points out, he turned the offer down twice before accepting an invitation to interview. He says there was no conflict of interest since he had already finished his end of the job. He has not said whether he would consider giving back his consulting fee.

The University of Mississippi Faculty Senate meets tonight at 6:30 pm.