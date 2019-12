Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Jackson Police make two arrests after serving a house burglary warrant.

Fredrick Harris, 33, and Stephanie Ford, 23, were arrested at a motel in the 600 block of Briarwood Drive.

Harris, who’s a convicted felon, was said to be in possession of a firearm. Several other items and firearms were also collected by police.