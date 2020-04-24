Two people shot in Magee, suspect identified

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are looking for a man wanted for shooting two people in Magee.

On Thursday night around 11;00, the Magee Police Department received a call about a shooting on Johnson Lockhart Drive. While officers were on the way to the scene, they received a call from the hospital about two gunshot victims in the Magee General ER.

Police said the two victims at the hospital were shot on Johnson Lockhart Drive. Both victims had been in the same vehicle, and the driver was able to get them to the hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the two victims identified the shooter as Jordan Jamal Brinson. A warrant was issued for Brison. He’s wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.

Brinson was previously arrested in November 2019 by the Magee Police Department for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. He was given a $150,000 bond and was indicted by a grand jury in March 2020.