Two suspects arrested for armed robbery: Oxford Police Department

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Oxford Police Department arrested two suspects for armed robbery.

On Sunday, December 15, 2019, officers were dispatched to Oxford Square Townhomes located on Jackson Avenue after two people reported they were robbed at gunpoint.

Officers with the University Police Department and Oxford Police Department were able to locate Brandeis Pettis (18 of Oxford, MS) and Kylon Gillom (18 of Abbeville, MS) leaving the area.

Pettis and Gillom were detained and investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

Both men were taken before a Justice Court Judge and given a $15,000 bond.