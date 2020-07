HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) needs the public’s help identifying two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

According to HPD, the incident happened at Plaza Fiesta on March 24, 2020, in the 1100 block of Hardy Street.

If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.