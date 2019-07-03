One dead, one injured at bank in Tylertown: Breaking

According to the Enterprise-Journal, Chad Loup shot Citizens Bank Vice-President Chad Parish in the parking lot of the bank in Tylertown.

Loup then turned the gun on himself. He died at the scene.

Parish was flown to a hospital in Hattiesburg where he is listed in stable condition.

According to the Tylertown Police Department, numerous agencies responded and are assisting with the case including; the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department, the coroner’s office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Investigation and the D.A’s office.

Chief Brandon Bright said, “This investigation is ongoing and the findings will presented to the grand jury at it’s conclusion.”

Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland confirmed one person is dead, one injured at a shooting in Tylertown earlier Wednesday.

Investigators say there are a number of shell casings at the scene. The shooting happened at Citizens Bank.

