U.S. Department of Labor allows states flexibility in providing activities and services

WASHINGTON, DC. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA) announced a final rule that will allow states to better tailor their staffing approach when providing services in the Employment Service program.

“As states continue to implement integration of workforce services, this flexibility encourages even greater collaboration across programs and partners at the state level,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “These changes give states the flexibility to more effectively and efficiently staff their employment outreach services.”