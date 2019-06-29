Unrest at Hinds County Detention Center

For the second day in a row, fighting broke out at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. Officers were seen racing down Highway 18 to respond.

WJTV 12’s Alex Love witnessed officers in riot gear and an ambulance leaving the jail. He is working to confirm additional details.

Fights on Friday sent six inmates to the hospital with injuries. Three have since returned to the jail. The other three were hurt more seriously.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates fashioned shanks out of pipes and other metal.

