USPS taking safety precautions surrounding COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Essential workers, like the United States Postal Service, are still serving citizens across the US.

USPS Spokesperson David Walton said not much has changed since the coronavirus pandemic started, except hygiene practices.

“Whether it’s been hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes or wildfires… We’re always there delivering the mail and trying to bring normalcy to customer lives.”

To help practice social distancing, the company is putting up clear shield barriers between workers and customers, along with putting markers on the floor to clearly indicate six feet.

Walton explained in addition to new retail safety practices, they’re also encouraging postal workers to wash their hands frequently, stay six feet from customers in-the-field, and sanitize their vehicle when making deliveries.

“When it comes time for signatures, our employees will sign for the customer with them present… so that there doesn’t have to be close contact.”

If a customer has a package that needs to be shipped from home, USPS is encouraging printing out the label and leaving instructions on where postal workers can pick up the package.

USPS is also reminding people about what you can and can’t send to friends and family.

Walton said, “Most hand sanitizers, including wipes, they contain alcohol and they’re flammable. So these products are limited to being transported domestically, only by surface mail.”

For customers worried about coming in contact with COVID-19 when sending and receiving packages, here’s what USPS had to say: