Vaping Summit Aims to Educate Mississippians on Dangers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Enrich MS, a local nonprofit organization and youth education program, is hosting a Vaping Summit on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood. The purpose of the summit is to increase awareness and share resources that address the vaping epidemic.

The event will be from 1-5 pm. It is free and open to the public.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, there have been 2,711 hospitalized cases of vaping-related lung illness reported from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands). Sixty deaths have been reported from 27 states and the District of Columbia.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.