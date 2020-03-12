Veterans Home in Collins restricts visitors

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – The Veteran Homes in Collins restricted access to the public due to the coronavirus.

Executive Director Stacey Pickering has been working daily with State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, from the Mississippi Department of Health and other state and VA leadership concerning the COVID-19 virus to monitor the situation and prepare for necessary. There are no known positive cases of COVID-19 in any of the Mississippi State Veterans homes.

“We have infection control processes in place to protect our resident Veterans, family members and employees, and part of those processes is limiting exposure to our residents from visitors outside of our facility,” Pickering said.