HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The VFW of Hattiesburg is cooking up some sizzling catfish Friday for veterans and the public.

Veterans can come and get a free plate for serving the United States of America. All others can purchase a plate for $10.

The fish fry is held the first Friday of every month to honor military veterans.

To get a plate, head over to Veterans of Foreign Post 3036, located on 210 Ronnie Street in Downtown Hattiesburg.