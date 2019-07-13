Vicksburg man arrested after teen crashes into fire station

Around 12:45 Saturday afternoon, a red, 2019 Chevy Camaro crashed right into the Culkin Fire Department.
Sheriff Martin Pace explained firefighters from inside the station walked outside to see what happened, along with a Warren County deputy who was at a nearby apartment complex.
After reviewing surveillance officials learned a 15-year-old accelerated at the stop sign between Culkin Road and Freetown Road, slid sideways in the Culkin Fire Department parking lot, and crashed right into the station’s gate.
Inside the vehicle with the 15-year-old were 27-year-old Bill Joe Hayes Jr of Vicksburg and his 3-year-old toddler.
Pace explained when Hayes was questioned by authorities, he claimed he borrowed the vehicle from a friend. At this time, officials have not been able to get in contact with the owner of the vehicle.
Hayes was arrested and charged with allowing an unauthorized driver to operate a vehicle and child endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.
The 15-year-old driver also received several citations.
No injuries were reported in the crash, but the Camaro was totaled and one of the fire engines received front end damage.