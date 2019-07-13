Vicksburg man arrested after teen crashes into fire station

Around 12:45 Saturday afternoon, a red, 2019 Chevy Camaro crashed right into the Culkin Fire Department.

Sheriff Martin Pace explained firefighters from inside the station walked outside to see what happened, along with a Warren County deputy who was at a nearby apartment complex.

After reviewing surveillance officials learned a 15-year-old accelerated at the stop sign between Culkin Road and Freetown Road, slid sideways in the Culkin Fire Department parking lot, and crashed right into the station’s gate.

Source: Culkin Fire Department

Inside the vehicle with the 15-year-old were 27-year-old Bill Joe Hayes Jr of Vicksburg and his 3-year-old toddler.

Pace explained when Hayes was questioned by authorities, he claimed he borrowed the vehicle from a friend. At this time, officials have not been able to get in contact with the owner of the vehicle.

Hayes was arrested and charged with allowing an unauthorized driver to operate a vehicle and child endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.

The 15-year-old driver also received several citations.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the Camaro was totaled and one of the fire engines received front end damage.