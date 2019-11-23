Walt Grayson: Return of a Veteran

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- It’s a very typical gathering of family members who haven’t seen each other for a while. Lots of talking, lots of laughing, lots of catching up. The location is a little odd- in the conference room at Bass Pro Shop in Pearl- supplied just for this purpose.

The purpose is to get details about a family member who’s been missing for 76 years but is finally coming home. He is a brother, an uncle, or related somehow to most of the people in this room.

Quent McCall, who grew up in Greenville, is the namesake of his uncle- his father’s brother, Quentin- who was killed in action at Tarawa Atoll in the Marshall Islands on November 23, 1943, and for 75 years his body was thought to be unrecoverable, but they found him this year.

This meeting is with a liaison from the Marine Corps to help explain the process of finding and identifying him and getting him home.

>>Quent McCall/Nephew: It’s touching, and you don’t know whether to be happy or sad- if that makes sense.

>> Walt: Everyone but perhaps the oldest members of the family never met Quent’s Uncle Quentin- but he’s been talked about, his lose was always felt by the older folks and the shadow of his absence looms over the younger ones.

>>Quent: He’s been with us as long as I can remember.

>>Walt: So it’s with this attitude that he is here with these families somehow, that Marine Corp Liaison, Hattie Johnson,

performs her job of meeting with the family and telling how he was found and why he wasn’t found sooner and how they know it is him and how they’ll get him back to Mississippi- not as 75-year-old remains, but as the person he has been to the family- although he was present only by his absence.

>> Hattie Johnson/Marine Corp Liaison: Oh yes. I am bringing home a marine as if he was killed today.

>> Walt: A young Marine gunner sergeant has drawn the duty of accompanying Quentin McCall’s body from Hawaii, where his remains were identified, back to Jackson all the way to the burial.

>> Gunner Sergeant Dunlap/USMC: It’s an honor to be able to bring one of my fellow brothers back.

>>Walt: So it is a Thanksgiving family reunion for the McCalls alright. And the biggest reason to be thankful this year is because of Uncle Quentin. Why?

>>Quent: He’s Home! You know.

TAG: A couple of members of the Mississippi Patriot Guard were at the briefing. They will accompany Quentin McCall when he arrives at the airport, and over the course of the days, all the way to the burial.