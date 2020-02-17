Westbrook Road flooding leaves homes and businesses underwater

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Dozens of homes and business are almost completely underwater around Westbrook Road in Jackson.

The major flooding from the Pearl River has forced the Spillway to release water, but it’s heading straight into neighborhoods.

By Saturday afternoon, much of Westbrook Road was impassable.

“We’ve seen it similar to this several years ago,” community member Jerry Beavers explained. “It’s about halfway up the street from the other end… But it never got this far or this bad.”

12 News’ Gary Burton and Lanaya Lewis got a closer look at flooding in a subdivision close to Westbrook Road.

Water was halfway to the roof of homes, showing why it’s best to get out flood prone areas before it’s too late.

A soccer coach said his entire field is covered in water.

Kevin Johns said, “I was able to get to the front gate of our complex, and the water was almost to the top of my boots… but obviously that’s not an option today.”

A woman who’s only lived in Jackson for four years believes fixing the drains could help solve some of the flooding problems.

“It’s getting serious, and I think the City of Jackson need to go and invest some money, and get some people out here and unplug these drains. That’s what they need to do,” Iretta Sanders explained.

Hinds County District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham is asking drivers to avoid riding through flooded areas because it’s pushing water up to people’s homes.