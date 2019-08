State Representative Robert Foster is finishing up nine months of campaigning by hitting key Republican counties before voting begins Tuesday morning.

He came by the News 12 studio Monday for a brief election eve update with Byron Brown.

This is Foster’s first bid for statewide office. We will be joining him and his supporters live from Desoto County. Be sure to join us for live updates and for our live election coverage Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 pm right here on 12 News.