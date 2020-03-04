Woman arrested for possession of controlled substances and check scam

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Candance La’Care Townsend was arrested in Jefferson County on February 27 and charged with multiple offenses.

Investigators said the 28-year-old was arrested after the execution of a search warrant at her residence.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff Office, the search led to the discovery of crack cocaine, meth, marijuana, fraudulent checks and check making materials, a credit card device, and credit cards. The items were found inside the residence on Gibson Street in Fayette.

Police said Townsend was charged with three counts of possession of controlled substances and weapons; possession of counterfeit banknotes and instrument intention to utter a forgery, several checks with different companies possession of incomplete cards and devices, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Candance La’Care Townsend, 28

Townsend was released on bond.

Police are looking for Jeremy Javaughn Starks. He is a person of interest in this case.

If you have information on Stark’s whereabouts, you are asked to call JCSO at 601-786-3404 or contact Crimestoppers at 601-786-0008.