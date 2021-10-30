Woman shot in Jackson, police search for suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking the public to help identify a shooting suspect. The incident happened in the 100 block of Cedars of Lebanon.

A woman was in her car when a gunman approached her on foot and fired multiple rounds from an assault rifle, according to police.

The woman was struck in the head and transported to a local hospital. At last check, she is listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, a witness captured a picture of the truck the shooter left the scene in.

Suspect’s vehicle (Courtesy of JPD)

If you have any information call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).