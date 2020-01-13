Women charged for bringing contraband inside jail

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women have been arrested and charged for bringing contraband to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Fayette, Mississippi.

Mashonda Council and Shareita Queen were arrested on January 12 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

MASHONDA COUNCIL, 39 YEARS OF AGE

SHAKEITA QUEEN, 30 YEARS OF AGE

Council and Queen were booked and charged with furnishing contraband to the county jail and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Their bond has been set at $10,000 each.

Sheriff James E. Bailey says supplying contraband of any kind will to a jail or a correctional facility is a felony offense. If you are caught, you will be prosecuted.